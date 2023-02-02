Moon Puppies
THC 27%CBG 1%Terpinolene
Moon Puppies effects are mostly energizing.
Moon Puppies potency is higher THC than average.
Moon Puppies is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Moon Puppies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
