ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Motown Lockdown
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Motown Lockdown
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Motown Lockdown

Motown Lockdown

Coming from Second Generation Genetics and JD Short, Motown Lockdown is a cross of a Sacajawea mother and a Blueberry F4 father. Airy and spongy buds are extremely sticky with trichomes, making this a messy one for breaking up. You’ll be rewarded with a delicious aroma of skunk and blueberry muffins, and the berry flavor transfers over to the smoke in addition to a yeasty almost beer-like flavor. The high may put you in a daydreaming space with a cozy body buzz.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Motown Lockdown nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Motown Lockdown nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Motown Lockdown

Products with Motown Lockdown

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Motown Lockdown nearby.

Most popular in