Mountain Dew Mouth
aka Mtn. Dew Mouth
Mountain Dew Mouth effects are mostly energizing.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mountain Dew Mouth, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Mountain Dew Mouth weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mountain Dew Mouth sensations
Mountain Dew Mouth helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mountain Dew Mouth products near you
Similar to Mountain Dew Mouth near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—