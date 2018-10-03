Bred by The Farm Genetics, Mountain Thunder is a creative and stimulating sativa-dominant strain that offers tamed euphoria. By crossing Mad Cow with Sour Bubble, Mountain Thunder retains a high amount of cannabigerol (CBG), which is known to help ease anxious side effects. Mountain Thunder’s flavor is piney and refreshing, and its buds are light green with amber-colored hairs. This sativa strain is perfect for anyone looking to spark creativity or the motivation to get outside.