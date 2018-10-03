ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 6 reviews

Mountain Thunder

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Mountain Thunder is a creative and stimulating sativa-dominant strain that offers tamed euphoria. By crossing Mad Cow with Sour Bubble, Mountain Thunder retains a high amount of cannabigerol (CBG), which is known to help ease anxious side effects. Mountain Thunder’s flavor is piney and refreshing, and its buds are light green with amber-colored hairs. This sativa strain is perfect for anyone looking to spark creativity or the motivation to get outside.

Member since 2018
Very strong uplifted feeling and euphoria but also had no problem falling asleep 5ish hours after vaping. Great strain.
Member since 2018
Stress killer
Member since 2018
One of my best sativa strains I bought this from infinite wellness in Fort Collins Colorado. Mellow yet nice heady high
Member since 2018
Very energetic. I switch to another strain after noon or I can't sleep. Seems to work synergistically with caffeine. Some rapid heart beat/palpitations with this strain, confirmed when the budtender mentioned, in-prompted, that her friend gets the same effects.
Lineage

Sour Bubble
Mountain Thunder

