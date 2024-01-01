stock photo similar to Mr Jones
Mr Jones
write a review
Mr Jones is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Mr Jones is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Mr Jones is a cross of OZ Kush Bx2 x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Mr Jones so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Mr JonesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mr Jones products near you
Similar to Mr Jones near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—