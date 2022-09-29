Mumble
aka Mumbles
Mumble effects are mostly energizing.
Mumble is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Mumble - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Mumble sensations
Mumble helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Migraines
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
