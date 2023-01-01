stock photo similar to Mumbles
Mumbles

Mumbles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 4 and TK91. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mumbles is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Mumbles features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Mumbles typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mumbles’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mumbles, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


