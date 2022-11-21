Myakka Native
Myakka Native effects are mostly energizing.
Myakka Native potency is higher THC than average.
Myakka Native is a sativa-dominant weed strain whose genetics are currently unknown. Myakka Native is 19% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Myakka Native effects include energetic, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients have yet to tell us the best conditions for consuming Myakka Native, but it has shown promise with symptoms of ADD and chronic fatigue. Bred by an unknown breeder, Myakka Native features flavors like honey, tropical, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Myakka Native is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Myakka Native, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Myakka Native
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Myakka Native products near you
Similar to Myakka Native near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—