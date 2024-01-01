stock photo similar to Mystery Haze
Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 25%CBD

Mystery Haze

Mystery Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Mystery Haze is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Mystery Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mystery Haze’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mystery Haze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Mystery Haze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mystery Haze products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mystery Haze near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight