stock photo similar to Nana Dog
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Nana Dog

Nana Dog is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Nana Dog is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Dogsitter. We are still learning about Nana Dog's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nana Dog, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Nana Dog

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nana Dog products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nana Dog near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight