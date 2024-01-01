stock photo similar to Nana Junky
Be the first to review!
IndicaTHC 30%CBD

Nana Junky

Nana Junky is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Upstate Elevator Operators in 2024, and made from a genetic cross of Nana Glue x Cap Junky. This is a titanic mashup of potent genetics, purple buds, and pungent bag appeal. Nana Junky has a curious palate blend of ammonia, tar, and funk, with a sledgehammer effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nana Junky, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Nana Junky

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Nana Junky products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Nana Junky near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Nana Junky strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight