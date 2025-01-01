Natsukashii, created by FINAL CAUSE, takes its name from the Japanese word natsukashii (懐かしい)—a term that describes the warm, joyful feeling of remembering a cherished moment from the past. It doesn’t imply longing or wanting to return, but rather a deep sense of gratitude for the memories that shaped you. Final Cause chose this name intentionally, honoring cannabis’s unique ability to unlock forgotten experiences and transport you to places held deep within your mind. This thoughtfully crafted cultivar pairs a selected Nori Cake (Kush Mint × Wonder Pie) mother from Greenhouse Seed Co. with a specially chosen Exodus Cheese male, producing a strain with a deep and complex terpene profile capable of stirring emotion and evoking vivid memory. Rich, layered aromatics and a comforting, expressive effect make Natsukashii a sensory journey—one that captures nostalgia, warmth, and the subtle magic of remembrance. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Natsukashii through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.