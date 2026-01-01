Nectar Bloom
HybridTHC 28%CBD 0.06%
stock photo similar to Nectar Bloom
Nectar Bloom
NB
Hybrid
Nectar Bloom potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Nectar Bloom is an indica-leaning hybrid flower from Whole Flower/Find, delivering a smooth, flavorful experience with notes of sweet citrus, juicy fruit, and subtle herbal spice. With a potent THC level and a calming body feel, this strain offers relaxing, mellow effects that make it a great choice for winding down, casual sessions, or low-stress social moments.
If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Nectar BloomOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Nectar Bloom products near you
Similar to Nectar Bloom near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—