Nectar Lime
stock photo similar to nectar lime
THC 22%CBG 1%Terpinolene
Nectar Lime effects are mostly calming.
Nectar Lime potency is higher THC than average.
Nectar Lime is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Nectar Lime - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Nectar Lime strain effects
