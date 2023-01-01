stock photo similar to New Carpet
SativaTHC 23%CBD

New Carpet

New Carpet is a sativa cannabis strain bred by AJ, aka Asshole Joe (of Sour Diesel fame) and released in 2020. This strain is made from a genetic cross of Five Legends Haze x NYC Cuban Haze x Top Dawg's Nige. This is a straight Haze project, emitting that same chemical odor that unrolling a fresh rug brings. Expect energetic, heady Haze effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or grown New Carpet, please leave us a review!

