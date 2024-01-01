stock photo similar to NYC Haze
Be the first to review!
Sativa

NYC Haze

aka Frankie, The Piff, Piff Haze, Black Haze

NYC Haze, also called “The Piff,” “Black Haze,” “Frankie,” or “Piff Haze,” is a classic, elusive sativa landrace strain popularized on the streets of New York City in the 1980s. It has the classic long, lanky and light green buds of the Haze family, which ooze with a sneeze-inducing herbal and earthy aroma. This is not for the faint of heart—NYC Haze immediately lights up the brain and puts your mind in overdrive. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed NYC Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to NYC Haze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop NYC Haze products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to NYC Haze near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight