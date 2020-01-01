ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OB Ripper
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of OB Ripper
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

OB Ripper

OB Ripper

OB Ripper was bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing Ocean Beach OG with Grape Stomper OG. It’ll catch your attention with silvery trichomes that contrast against rich purple buds. Flavors range from lemon pine to grape kush and vanilla cookies. This strain is great for consumers seeking a mellow strain that won’t make you jittery or drowsy.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find OB Ripper nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OB Ripper nearby.

Products with OB Ripper

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for OB Ripper nearby.