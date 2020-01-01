ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Stomper OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grape Stomper OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Grape Stomper OG

Grape Stomper OG

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Grape Stomper OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Stomper OG nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Strain
Grape Stomper OG
First strain child
Bright Moments
child
Second strain child
Burning Desire
child

Products with Grape Stomper OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Stomper OG nearby.

Most popular in