OG Krypt Melon
aka Krypt OG Melon
THC 16%CBD 0%Caryophyllene
OG Krypt Melon potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
OG Krypt Melon, also known as Krypt OG Melon,, is a hybrid weed strain. OG Krypt Melon has 16% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, OG Krypt Melon, before let us know! Leave a review.
