Hybrid

OG Tini

aka OGTini

OG Tini is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Josh D OG #1 x Lemon Tini. This strain expresses classic OG terps blasted with sharp lemon and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

