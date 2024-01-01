stock photo similar to OG Tini
OG Tini
aka OGTini
write a review
OG Tini is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Josh D OG #1 x Lemon Tini. This strain expresses classic OG terps blasted with sharp lemon and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to OG TiniOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop OG Tini products near you
Similar to OG Tini near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—