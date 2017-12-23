ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Josh D OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Josh D OG
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 25 reviews

Josh D OG

Josh D OG

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

25

write a review

Find Josh D OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Josh D OG nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Josh D OG

Products with Josh D OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Josh D OG nearby.

Most popular in