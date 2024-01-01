stock photo similar to Ooh Mami
Ooh Mami
A modern, rare savory strain— Ooh Mami was bred by Cannarado (who named it Gravy). Ooh Mami is being popularized by Phinest—one of California's biggest cloners out in Sacramento. Ooh Mami mixes Lemon G, OG Kush Breath, and Sour Kush and smells “exactly like a bowl of warm turkey gravy” with a sour lemon finish, Phienst said. Super-weird. It washes great for rosin and carts. Phinest also describes Ooh Mami as smelling like “a 3-day pho broth with shameless amounts of hoisin sauce added in. Big yielder, beautiful, giant, sun-worshiping monsters.” Leave some of the first reviews of Ooh Mami.
