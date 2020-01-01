ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Orange Fruit Bound
Hybrid

Orange Fruit Bound

An orange blast from Green Team Genetics, Orange Fruit Bound crosses TGA’s Agent Orange with Fruit Bound. This strain is a sticky treat with creamy, orange, and bubblegum terpenes, which make for excellent concentrates due to the quality greasy resin alongside its smooth flavor.

Strain spotlight

Lineage

Strain parent
Agent Orange
parent
Strain
