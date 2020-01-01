An orange blast from Green Team Genetics, Orange Fruit Bound crosses TGA’s Agent Orange with Fruit Bound. This strain is a sticky treat with creamy, orange, and bubblegum terpenes, which make for excellent concentrates due to the quality greasy resin alongside its smooth flavor.
