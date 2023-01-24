Orange Ghost
Orange Ghost effects are mostly calming.
Orange Ghost potency is higher THC than average.
Orange Ghost is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Orange Ghost - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Orange Ghost strain effects
Orange Ghost strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
