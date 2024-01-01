stock photo similar to OZ #6
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

OZ #6

OZ #6 is a hybrid cannabis strain by Massive Creations from a cross of OZ Kush #6 x Adonai. This is a balanced strain suitable to various kinds of grow set-ups with impressive yields and resilience. This strain combines the fruity palate of OZ Kush with Adonai’s unique blend of sweet, skunky, and diesel notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OZ #6, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to OZ #6

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop OZ #6 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to OZ #6 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight