stock photo similar to Adonai
Adonai
write a review
Adonai is a hybrid weed strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Russian Kush x Silver Tooth x Sweet Tooth. This is a sturdy, high-yielding strain and provides an intensely sedating effect. Adonai grows into long, prolific buds in a mix of green and purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Adonai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to AdonaiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Adonai products near you
Similar to Adonai near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—