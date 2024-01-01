stock photo similar to Adonai
Hybrid

Adonai

Adonai is a hybrid weed strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of Russian Kush x Silver Tooth x Sweet Tooth. This is a sturdy, high-yielding strain and provides an intensely sedating effect. Adonai grows into long, prolific buds in a mix of green and purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Adonai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight