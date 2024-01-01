stock photo similar to Papaya Milk
Hybrid

Papaya Milk

Papaya Milk is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado and made from a genetic cross of Cereal Milk x Papaya. This strain packs creamy fruit terps with a skunky funk. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. 

