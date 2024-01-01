stock photo similar to Paradise Rose
Paradise Rose
write a review
Paradise Rose is a weed strain from influential California grower and breeder Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Rose is a cross of Whitethorn Rose x RS-11. The parent Whitethorn Rose has been winning a lot of awards in California in the 2020s. RS-11 is a hot OZK cross. We're still learning more about Paradise Rose, leave one of the first reviews about how it looks, smells, feels, and grows.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Paradise RoseOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Paradise Rose products near you
Similar to Paradise Rose near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—