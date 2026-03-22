Payton's Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Payton's Pie.
Payton's Pie strain effects
Payton's Pie strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Payton's Pie reviews
s........5
March 22, 2026
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Payton's Pie Packs a Punch! One hit and u felt my shoulders relax and my mind said Ahhh. Thanks man