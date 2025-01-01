Payton's Pie
aka Payton Pie
Payton's Pie potency is higher THC than average.
Payton's Pie is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Raw Genetics from a genetic cross of Gary Payton x Georgia Pie. This is a versatile strain that can be cultivated in a variety of grow environments, with easy, vigorous growth and flowering in approximately 60 days. Payton’s Pie grows into medium-tall plants in shades of indigo, light green, and hunter green, with milky trichomes and bright orange pistils. Payton’s Pie is a potent strain and often tests at 26% THC; its high trichome and terpene content makes it a great strain for flower cultivation and extracts. Consumers can expect a rich profile of creamy candy, peaches, diesel, and earth. Payton’s Pie has the focused euphoria of Gary Payton with the relaxation of Georgia Pie, ideal for a variety of activities and symptoms of conditions like hypertension, ADHD, and stress. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Payton's Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
