HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Peach Tart

Peach Tart by Fidel’s Seed Co is a fruit that’s always in season. The Hash Hole king himself bred this hybrid of Peach Ozz x (Pomelo x Gelatti x Kush Mints) for pungent, kush-laced tropical terps and big, bright buds that drip with trichomes and resin—perfect for water hash and solventless concentrates. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Peach Tart strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Peach Tart strain flavors

Loading...

Peach

Loading...

Sweet

Peach Tart strain helps with

  • Cramps
    100% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Peach Tart strain reviews1

