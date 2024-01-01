stock photo similar to Peach Tart
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Peach Tart
Peach Tart by Fidel’s Seed Co is a fruit that’s always in season. The Hash Hole king himself bred this hybrid of Peach Ozz x (Pomelo x Gelatti x Kush Mints) for pungent, kush-laced tropical terps and big, bright buds that drip with trichomes and resin—perfect for water hash and solventless concentrates. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Peach Tart strain effects
Peach Tart strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
