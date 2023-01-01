stock photo similar to Peanut Butter Seats
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Peanut Butter Seats

Peanut Butter Seats is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mac Miller and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peanut Butter Seats is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Parabellum Genetics, the average price of Peanut Butter Seats typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Peanut Butter Seats’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Seats, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Peanut Butter Seats

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Peanut Butter Seats products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Peanut Butter Seats near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight