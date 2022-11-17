Pear Herer
Pear Herer potency is higher THC than average.
Pear Herer is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, aroused, and sleepy. Pear Herer has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pear Herer, before let us know! Leave a review.
