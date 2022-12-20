Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Pedro's Sweet Sativa effects are mostly energizing.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pedro's Sweet Sativa, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pedro's Sweet Sativa sensations
Pedro's Sweet Sativa helps with
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
