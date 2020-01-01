Gage Green Genetics’ G13 Skunk father was crossed with a Chemdog mother to create Pepe Le Chem. The strain puts out beautiful Chemdog qualities and has frosty white buds that reek of chem-fueled gas sure to stink up any room. With such a potent high, Pepe Le Chem may have sedative qualities
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Pepe Le Chem nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Pepe Le Chem nearby.
Lineage
Products with Pepe Le Chem
Hang tight. We're looking for Pepe Le Chem nearby.