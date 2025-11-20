Permanent Gas is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain resulting from a genetic cross between Permanent Marker and one of the weed world's most widely beloved strains, Sour Diesel. Smoking Permanent Gas leaves users feeling creative, energized, and euphoric. Permanent Gas has a funky, diesel-heavy aroma and flavor that comes on strong. It is a very potent strain, with a THC percentage of around 27%, meaning that it is best-suited for experienced consumers. Permanent Gas buds tend to be smaller and densely packed, with pale orange pistils and a healthy coating of frost.