Permanent Gas
Hybrid THC 27%
Permanent Gas
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Diesel
Sweet
Chemical
Permanent Gas effects are mostly calming.
Permanent Gas potency is higher THC than average.
Permanent Gas is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain resulting from a genetic cross between Permanent Marker and one of the weed world's most widely beloved strains, Sour Diesel. Smoking Permanent Gas leaves users feeling creative, energized, and euphoric. Permanent Gas has a funky, diesel-heavy aroma and flavor that comes on strong. It is a very potent strain, with a THC percentage of around 27%, meaning that it is best-suited for experienced consumers. Permanent Gas buds tend to be smaller and densely packed, with pale orange pistils and a healthy coating of frost.
Permanent Gas strain reviews(1)
e........2
November 20, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Extremely potent!! One of my favorites of all time. Heavy high and great flavor. 20/10