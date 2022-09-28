Piff
Piff effects are mostly energizing.
Piff potency is higher THC than average.
Piff is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, tingly, and giggly. Piff has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Piff, before let us know! Leave a review.
Piff sensations
Piff helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Piff products near you
Similar to Piff near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—