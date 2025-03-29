Pineapple Gummy is a cannabis strain bred by T.H.Seeds. Pineapple Gummy is a cross of Gummy Berry Juice and Lillt. Pineapple Gummy has an extremely unique terpene profile that is reminiscent of acetone mixed with cherry Kool-Aid. Pineapple Gummy has an aroma so potent it coats your sinuses when you smell it.



