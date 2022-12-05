Pineapple Mintz
aka Pineapple Mints
Pineapple Mintz effects are mostly calming.
Pineapple Mintz potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Mintz, also known as Pineapple Mints,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, sleepy, and relaxed. Pineapple Mintz has 21% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is ocimene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Mintz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Mintz sensations
