Pineapple Pomegranate effects are mostly energizing.
Pineapple Pomegranate potency is higher THC than average.
Pineapple Pomegranate is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and focused. Pineapple Pomegranate has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pineapple Pomegranate, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pineapple Pomegranate strain effects
Pineapple Pomegranate strain flavors
Pineapple Pomegranate strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
