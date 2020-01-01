Pineapple Zest, aka Pineapple AK, was developed by backcrossing Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud, resulting in a new classic with diesel, pineapple, and citrus flavors. Bulbous buds are dense and coated in dark orange hairs. Pineapple Zest offers a balanced high that will relax but also let you get out the door for a day of activities.
