Pineapple Zkittlez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pineapple Zkittlez.
Pineapple Zkittlez strain effects
Pineapple Zkittlez strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Pineapple Zkittlez reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple Zkittlez
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in