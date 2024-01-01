stock photo similar to Pink Drink
Hybrid THC 31%

Pink Drink

Pink Drink is a cannabis strain bred by Council Collective. Pink Drink is a hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of Banana Punch x OG Fruit Smoothie. Pink Drink averages 28 to 34% THC. Pink Drink's main terpenes are beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, limonene, and linalool. We're still learning more about Pink Drink, so leave a review.

