Pink Gas
Pink Gas effects are mostly calming.
Pink Gas potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Gas is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Pink Gas has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Gas, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Gas sensations
Pink Gas helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
