HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Hybrid
Pink Parmesan potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Parmesan is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics. Pink Parmesan is a pairing of Exodus Cheese and PapayaDawg. Pink Parmesan phenos have a shot at that deep cheesy funk with the Papaya on top. Pink Parmesan has a few solid washers in its lineage. Many phenos should have a shot at making some solid hash.
