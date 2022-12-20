Pink Pineapple
Pink Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Pineapple potency is higher THC than average.
Pink Pineapple is a sativa weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and happy. Pink Pineapple has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pink Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Pink Pineapple sensations
Pink Pineapple helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
