Pixel Face
HybridTHC 26%CBD 0.04%
Pixel Face
PF
Hybrid
Pixel Face potency is higher THC than average.
Pixel Face is a vibrant hybrid that merges Biscotti × Jealousy f2 genetics to deliver a sweet, dessert-forward experience with layers of citrus cake, tart berries, and cotton candy on the palate. This strain greets you with a euphoric mental lift and fresh creativity before settling into a smooth, mellow sense of chill that keeps you relaxed without drifting off. With its rich terpene blend and bold flavor profile, Pixel Face is a flavorful choice for creative sessions, social vibes, or laid-back enjoyment. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
