Platinum Haze
Platinum Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Platinum Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Platinum Haze is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Platinum Haze has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Haze, before let us know! Leave a review.
Platinum Haze strain effects
