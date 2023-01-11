Platinum Koffee
aka Koffee, Koffee F2, Coffee, Coffee OG
Platinum Koffee effects are mostly calming.
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Platinum Koffee, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Platinum Koffee
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Platinum Koffee strain effects
Platinum Koffee strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Platinum Koffee products near you
Similar to Platinum Koffee near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—