SativaTHC 29%CBD

Polar Pop

Polar Pop is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gastro Pop and The Menthol. Polar Pop is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Polar Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Polar Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Polar Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight